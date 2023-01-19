Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Top Iranian, Eurasian officials discuss mutual cooperation

19 January 2023, 10:54
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari and Andrey Slepnev, Minister in charge of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission, on Wednesday discussed ways on expanding economic cooperation between the Islamic Republic and Eurasia.

Safari proposed that a corridor is formed for transport through rail, road and sea routes so that free trade of agricultural and industrial goods can be carried out among Iran and the five member states of the Eurasian Economic Commission; namely, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia, IRNA reports.

The Eurasian Economic Commission is the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

The Iranian official said that cooperation between the union and the Islamic Republic can go beyond trade and expanded into areas such as energy, as well as banking and tourism.

He announced Iran’s readiness to begin work to boost cooperation in those fields.

The country’s interaction with the Eurasian Economic Union entered a new phase on October 27, 2019 when a preferential trade agreement (PTA) took effect between the two sides.

Parties are now engaged in negotiations to upgrade the PTA to a free trade agreement (FTA).

Andrey Slepnev briefed Safari on those negotiations, expressing hope that talks with the Iranian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Mines are finalized during his current trip to Tehran.

The Eurasian official also said that the EEU is determined to promote cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.


Photo: IRNA
