    Top boxer to skip Kazakhstan Boxing Championships

    23 November 2020, 17:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Leader of Kazakhstan’s national boxing team Vasiliy Levit (91kg weight class) is expected to skip the Kazakhstan Boxing Championships set to be held in Shymkent city, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Levit, who happens to be the silver medalist of the 2016 Rio Olympics and many-time Asian boxing champion, will skip the championships for undisclosed health reasons. It was revealed during the draw procedure.

    «Unfortunately, leader of the 91kg weight category Vasiliy Levit will not participate in the Kazakhstan’s championships for health reasons. As for other top Kazakhstani boxers, they will compete at the event,» said head coach of the Kazakhstani national boxing team Galymbek Kenzhebayev.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
