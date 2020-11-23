Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Top boxer to skip Kazakhstan Boxing Championships

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 November 2020, 17:11
Top boxer to skip Kazakhstan Boxing Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Leader of Kazakhstan’s national boxing team Vasiliy Levit (91kg weight class) is expected to skip the Kazakhstan Boxing Championships set to be held in Shymkent city, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Levit, who happens to be the silver medalist of the 2016 Rio Olympics and many-time Asian boxing champion, will skip the championships for undisclosed health reasons. It was revealed during the draw procedure.

«Unfortunately, leader of the 91kg weight category Vasiliy Levit will not participate in the Kazakhstan’s championships for health reasons. As for other top Kazakhstani boxers, they will compete at the event,» said head coach of the Kazakhstani national boxing team Galymbek Kenzhebayev.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy