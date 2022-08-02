Qazaq TV
Tolegen Ospankulov named chairman of labor and social protection committee
2 August 2022 18:42

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Tolegen Ospankulov has been appointed as new Chairman of the Labor and Social Protection Committee of Kazakhstan - Chief State Labor Instepctor, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Premier.

Born in Almaty region in 1961, Tolegen Ospankulov graduated from the Alma-Ata Veterinary Institute and Kyzylorda Academic University of Economics.

In 2001 and 2008, he was Deputy Department Director at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population - chief state labor inspector in Almaty region.

In 2009 and 2014, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Control and Social Protection Committee of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of People - chief state inspector.

From 2014 to 2017, he was Deputy Chairman of the Labor, Social Protection, and Migration Committee of the Health and Social Development Ministry of Kazakhstan - chief state labor inspector.

In 2017 and until now, he acted as Deputy Chairman of the Labor, Social Protection, and Migration Committee of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of People of Kazakhstan - chief state labor inspector.




Photo: primeminister.kz

