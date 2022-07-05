Tokyo’s daily COVID cases top 5,000, 1st time in more than 2 months

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Tokyo confirmed 5,302 daily COVID-19 cases Tuesday, exceeding the 5,000 mark for the first time since April 28, as the capital saw the number of infections more than double from a week earlier, Kyodo reports.

The seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases stood at 3,778.3 per day in Tokyo, up 74.9 percent from a week before, according to the metropolitan government.

Last Thursday, the Tokyo government raised the level of COVID-19 alert by a notch to the second-highest on its four-level scale in response to a rise in infections for two consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, reported 4,523 daily cases on Tuesday, about double the level a week earlier.





Photo credit: english.kyodonews.net