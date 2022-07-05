Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Tokyo’s daily COVID cases top 5,000, 1st time in more than 2 months

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 July 2022, 21:16
Tokyo’s daily COVID cases top 5,000, 1st time in more than 2 months

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Tokyo confirmed 5,302 daily COVID-19 cases Tuesday, exceeding the 5,000 mark for the first time since April 28, as the capital saw the number of infections more than double from a week earlier, Kyodo reports.

The seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases stood at 3,778.3 per day in Tokyo, up 74.9 percent from a week before, according to the metropolitan government.

Last Thursday, the Tokyo government raised the level of COVID-19 alert by a notch to the second-highest on its four-level scale in response to a rise in infections for two consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, reported 4,523 daily cases on Tuesday, about double the level a week earlier.


Photo credit: english.kyodonews.net

World News   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'