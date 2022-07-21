Go to the main site
    • Tokyo’s daily COVID-19 cases likely to top 30,000 on Thursday

    21 July 2022 13:10

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Tokyo will likely report a record number of daily coronavirus cases of over 30,000 on Thursday, far exceeding the previous record logged in early February of 21,562, people familiar with the matter said, Kyodo reports.

    Japan's nationwide tally climbed to a new record of over 150,000 cases on Wednesday in the wake of the spread of the BA.5 Omicron subvariant.

    Out of Japan's 47 prefectures, 30 reported a record number of cases the same day, with Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, and Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, reporting more than 10,000 cases.

    In western Japan, Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura had warned that the prefecture's medical system is under strain after its case count shot up to 21,976 from the previous high of 15,291.

    Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, the government has reiterated that it would not impose movement restrictions.

    As Japan enters the summer vacation season, fear is growing among the tourism and restaurant industries that a new wave of infections may further harm their businesses already battered by the previous waves.
    #World News #Coronavirus in the world
