Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokyo’s daily COVID-19 cases likely to top 30,000 on Thursday
21 July 2022 13:10

Tokyo’s daily COVID-19 cases likely to top 30,000 on Thursday

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Tokyo will likely report a record number of daily coronavirus cases of over 30,000 on Thursday, far exceeding the previous record logged in early February of 21,562, people familiar with the matter said, Kyodo reports.

Japan's nationwide tally climbed to a new record of over 150,000 cases on Wednesday in the wake of the spread of the BA.5 Omicron subvariant.

Out of Japan's 47 prefectures, 30 reported a record number of cases the same day, with Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, and Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, reporting more than 10,000 cases.

In western Japan, Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura had warned that the prefecture's medical system is under strain after its case count shot up to 21,976 from the previous high of 15,291.

Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, the government has reiterated that it would not impose movement restrictions.

As Japan enters the summer vacation season, fear is growing among the tourism and restaurant industries that a new wave of infections may further harm their businesses already battered by the previous waves.


Related news
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 3-month high, cumulative cases top 20 mln
Japan health experts urge gov’t to speed up review of COVID measures
Over 1 thsd coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week
Read also
Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
Italy set for another intense heat wave
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
Barriers around Kaaba removed after two years as new Umrah season begins
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Colder weather, rains forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan

News

Archive