Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Tokyo-Osaka bullet train services suspended for 4hrs due to blackout

19 December 2022, 17:46
Tokyo-Osaka bullet train services suspended for 4hrs due to blackout

NAGOYA. KAZINFORM - Bullet train services between Tokyo and Osaka were suspended for up to four hours due to an electricity outage Sunday, affecting tens of thousands of travelers including holidaymakers using the government's domestic tourism subsidy program, Kyodo reports.

The blackout hit the Tokaido Shinkansen Line connecting the cities of Tokyo, Yokohama, Nagoya, Kyoto and Osaka that constitute the country's three largest metropolitan areas.

According to operator Central Japan Railway Co., better known as JR Tokai, the blackout occurred around 1 p.m. Sunday on the bullet train line between Toyohashi and Nagoya after an overhead wire was severed. The problem was fixed by 5 p.m., when services fully resumed between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations.

However, the four-hour halt significantly disrupted train schedules, with a total of 74 bullet trains suspended on inbound and outbound lines by 11 p.m., impacting 110,000 passengers.

The outage left stations packed with travelers. Tired of waiting, people sat on stairs, an unusual sight in Japan.

In Tokyo Station, a mother with two children said they might have to sit on the floor as she expected her train to be bursting with passengers.

A man in his 70s who had been waiting for an hour at the same station to return to Hiroshima remarked that there must be hordes of people making trips across Japan, encouraged by the government's National Travel Discount program.

«I thought about taking a plane instead but it'll be OK if I return home sometime today, so I'll continue to wait,» he said.

Photo: english.kyodonews.net


Related news
Japan care home requires sterilization of mentally disabled couples
Japan aims to alleviate overpopulation in Tokyo area by FY 2027
Japan to ease restrictions on funerals of people with COVID
Теги:
Read also
"Avatar: The Way of Water" dominates North American box office on opening weekend
Japan care home requires sterilization of mentally disabled couples
Messi makes Golden Ball history
Elon Musk launches poll: 'Should I step down as head of Twitter?'
Over 3,300 people die 'lonely deaths' last year in South Korea
At least 36 people injured, some seriously, after ‘severe turbulence’ on Hawaiian Airlines flight
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases below 60,000 amid virus surge worries
Malaysia reports 993 new COVID-19 infections, 5 more deaths
News Partner
Popular
1 December 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
2 Kazakhstan and the Philippines: a new round of cooperation
3 Kazakhstan reports 139 new COVID-19 cases
4 December 19. Today's Birthdays
5 Kazakhstan’s Nikisha wins gold at Almaty ISU World Cup

News