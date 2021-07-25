Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Tokyo Olympics: One more Kazakhstani tennis player retires

    25 July 2021, 15:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yaroslava Shvedova has left the Women’s Singles event at the Tokyo Olympics today, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    Shvedova retired in the middle of the second set of her opening match against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic. The Kazakhstani lost in the first set 5-7 and was 3-2 down in the second set when she retired.

    Earlier it was reported that Elena Rybakina and Mikhail Kukushkin continue their fight for Olympic medals in Tokyo as their sneaked into the second round.

    Alexander Bublik, Zarina Diyas, Yulia Putintseva and now Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan are no longer in the running for the Tokyo Olympics podium.

    Putintseva retired in the middle of her match due to a heat stroke and unbearable humidity in the Japanese capital.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    4 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    5 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku