Tokyo Olympics: One more Kazakhstani tennis player retires

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yaroslava Shvedova has left the Women’s Singles event at the Tokyo Olympics today, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Shvedova retired in the middle of the second set of her opening match against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic. The Kazakhstani lost in the first set 5-7 and was 3-2 down in the second set when she retired.

Earlier it was reported that Elena Rybakina and Mikhail Kukushkin continue their fight for Olympic medals in Tokyo as their sneaked into the second round.

Alexander Bublik, Zarina Diyas, Yulia Putintseva and now Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan are no longer in the running for the Tokyo Olympics podium.

Putintseva retired in the middle of her match due to a heat stroke and unbearable humidity in the Japanese capital.



