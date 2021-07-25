Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Tokyo Olympics: One more Kazakhstani tennis player retires

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 July 2021, 15:58
Tokyo Olympics: One more Kazakhstani tennis player retires

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yaroslava Shvedova has left the Women’s Singles event at the Tokyo Olympics today, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Shvedova retired in the middle of the second set of her opening match against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic. The Kazakhstani lost in the first set 5-7 and was 3-2 down in the second set when she retired.

Earlier it was reported that Elena Rybakina and Mikhail Kukushkin continue their fight for Olympic medals in Tokyo as their sneaked into the second round.

Alexander Bublik, Zarina Diyas, Yulia Putintseva and now Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan are no longer in the running for the Tokyo Olympics podium.

Putintseva retired in the middle of her match due to a heat stroke and unbearable humidity in the Japanese capital.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand