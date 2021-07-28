Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokyo Olympics: Lutsenko leaves Individual Time Trial empty-handed

Kudrenok Tatyana
28 July 2021, 16:02
TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani rider Alexey Lutsenko left the Men’s Individual Time Trial at the Tokyo Olympics empty-handed, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Lutsenko finished 32nd clocking the distance in 1:02:21.67 over seven minutes behind the leader of the Individual Time Trial.

Primoz Roglic of Slovenia became the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist covering the distance in 55:04.19. Silver went to Dutch Tom Dumoulin who clocked the distance in 56:05.58. Australian Rohan Dennis finished third settling for bronze.

Swiss Stefan Kueng and Italian Filippo Ganna rounded out the top 5 of the event.

Other Kazakhstani riders Dmitriy Gruzdev and Vadim Pronskiy did not participate in the competition.

So far Kazakhstani athletes have won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


