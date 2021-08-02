Tokyo Olympics: Kazakhstani Yurkov fails to reach 50m Rifle 3 Positions final

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yuri Yurkov finished 14th in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Qualification at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Kazakhstan’s shooter urkov failed to qualify for the final in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Qualification at the Olympic Games taking place in Japan.

Notably, Yurkov earned 621.9 points and was placed 36th in the 10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification

So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.



