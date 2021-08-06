Tokyo Olympics: Kazakhstani wrestler Alisher Yergali lost in quarterfinal bout

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Alisher Yergali of Kazakhstan has lost in the Men’s Freestyle 97kg 1/4 Final at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Kazakhstan’s Yergali was defeated by S uleyman Karadeniz of Turkey 7-8 in the Men's Freestyle 97kg 1/4 Final bout at the Olympics.

In total, Team Kazakhstan has won seven bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, two in boxing, one in judo, one in wrestling and one in karate.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.