Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Tokyo Olympics: Kazakhstani Potapenko 8th in women’s individual fencing ranking round

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 August 2021, 15:15
Tokyo Olympics: Kazakhstani Potapenko 8th in women’s individual fencing ranking round

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Elena Potapenko of Kazakhstan was ranked 8th out of 36 athletes in the Women’s Individual Fencing Ranking Round at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Potapenko landed the 8th spot with a score of 220 points in the Women’s Individual Fencing Ranking Round. The Kazakhstani finished with 20 wins, 15 loses, and two draws.

She is to compete in the Women’s Individual – Swimming 200m Freestyle Heat and Women’s Individual – Fencing Bonus Round tomorrow.

So far, Team Kazakhstan has won five bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, one in judo and two in boxing.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay