    Tokyo Olympics: Kazakhstani Lavrova loses in table tennis Women’s Singles Round 1

    24 July 2021, 19:11

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Anastassiya Lavrova of Kazakhstan lost in the Women’s Table Tennis event at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    Lavrova was stunned by Maria Xiao of Spain 1:4 in a match that lasted for 29 minutes.

    Another Kazakhstani Kirill Gerassimenko is set to begin his Olympic campaign against Czech Lubomir Jancarik tomorrow.

    Team Kazakhstan already added one bronze medal to its tally as judoka Yeldos Smetov clinched the first Tokyo Olympics medal for Kazakhstan on July 24.

    Recall that Team Kazakhstan's flag bearers Olga Rypakova and Kamshybek Kunkabayev stunned the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games with their national costumes on Friday evening.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

