Tokyo Olympics: Kazakhstani karateka defeats two-time world champion

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani karateka Nurkanat Azhikanov was victorious in his third bout at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Azhikanov stunned two-time world champion Luigi Busa of Italy 2:0 by points.

In his next fight Azhikanov will take on Azerbaijani Rafael Aghayev.

Earlier the Kazakhstani karateka stunned Australian Tsuneari Yahiro, but lost to German Noah Bitsch.

Recall that Team Kazakhstan has won seven bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, two in boxing, one in judo, one in wrestling and now one in karate.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.



