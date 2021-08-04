Go to the main site
    Tokyo Olympics: Kazakhstani freestyle wrestler Sanayev wins in 1/8 final

    4 August 2021, 10:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Nurislam Sanayev defeated Diamantino Iuna Fafé of Guinea Bissau in the Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    Kazakhstani wrestler Sanayev won a fight against Diamantino Iuna Fafé 7-0 in the Men’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final. He is to take on Japanese Yuki Takahashi in the quarterfinal.

    Notably, Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team ended the Tokyo Olympics with no medal.

    So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

