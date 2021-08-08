Tokyo Olympics: Kazakhstan stands 83rd in medal count

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan ranks 83rd in the official 2020 Summer Olympic Games medal count, Kazinform reports quoting the official website of the Games.

For the first time ever, Kazakhstan grabbed neither gold nor silver medals at the Summer Olympic Games. Though, the Kazakh athletes pocketed a total of 8 bronze medals, namely, Yeldos Smetov in judo, Igor Son and Zulfiya Chinshanlo in weightlifting, Kamshybek Kunkabayev and Saken Bibossinov in boxing, Nurislam Sanayev in wrestling, Darkhan Assadilov and Sofiya Berultseva in karate.

The 2020 Summer Olympics Games were held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8.

Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.



