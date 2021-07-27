Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokyo Olympics: Kazakhstan’s tennis player Rybakina strolls into quarterfinal

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 July 2021, 18:05
TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan propelled to the quarterfinal of the Women’s Singles event of the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

In the third-round match Rybakina edged out Croatian Donna Vekic in 1h 41 minutes. The Kazakhstani ended Vekic’s Olympic dream in straight sets 7-6, 6-4.

The Kazakhstani will face Spanish Garbine Muguruza in the Women’s Singles quarterfinal on July 28.

It bears to remind that Elena Rybakina is the only representative of Kazakhstan fighting for the Olympic medal in Women’s Singles in Tokyo.

Earlier Kazakhstanis Alexander Bublik, Zarina Diyas, Yulia Putintseva, Yaroslava Shvedova and Mikhail Kukushkin all either lost or retired from their Tokyo Olympics matches.


