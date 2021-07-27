Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Tokyo Olympics: Kazakhstan’s Shvedova and Golubev to play in Mixed Doubles event

    27 July 2021, 20:09

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Tennis players Yaroslava Shvedova and Andrey Golubev are set to represent Kazakhstan in the Mixed Doubles First Round event at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Tokyo Olympics.

    The Kazakhstani tandem will take on Japanese Ena Shibahara and Ben McLachlan in the opening match on July 28.

    Recall that Elena Rybakina is the only representative of Kazakhstan fighting for the Olympic medal in Women’s Singles in Tokyo. She will play against Garbine Muguruza of Spain in the Women’s Singles quarterfinal the same day.

    Earlier Kazakhstanis Alexander Bublik, Zarina Diyas, Yulia Putintseva, Yaroslava Shvedova and Mikhail Kukushkin all either lost or retired from their Tokyo Olympics singles matches.

    Andrey Golubev together with Alexander Bublik crashed out of the Men’s Doubles First Round after being eliminated by French duo Jeremy Chardy and Gael Monfils.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    4 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    5 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku