    Tokyo Olympics: Kazakhstan’s Olga Rypakova misses out on Triple Jump final

    30 July 2021, 17:16

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – One of the most decorated track and field athletes in Kazakhstan’s history Olga Rypakova failed to advance to the Triple Jump final at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    Rypakova and two more representatives of Kazakhstan Mariya Ovchinnikova and Irina Ektova in the Triple Jump event in Tokyo missed out on the chance to reach the final.

    Rypakova demonstrated the 12th best result by jumping to 13.66 in her first attempt and 13.69 in her second attempt. The Kazakh failed her third attempt in the Triple Jump event. It is worth mentioning that Rypakova jumped to her season best.

    Ovchinnikova and Ektova jumped to 13.34 and 12.90, respectively.

    The Triple Jump event final is scheduled to take place on August 1.

    Recall that Olga Rypakova collected silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, gold at the 2012 London Olympics and bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She also boasts four gold medals of the Asian Games.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

