Tokyo Olympics: Kazakhstan’s Lutsenko 21st in Cycling Road event

Kudrenok Tatyana
24 July 2021, 16:00
TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Three Kazakhstani athletes represented the country at the Cycling Road event at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Alexey Lutsenko finished 21st in the event demonstrating the best result among Kazakhstani riders.

Richard Carapaz of Ecuador took home gold. Silver went to Belgian Wout van Aert. Slovenian Tadej Pogacar settled for bronze.

Recall that Team Kazakhstan's flag bearers Olga Rypakova and Kamshybek Kunkabayev stunned the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games with their national costumes on Friday evening.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Cycling   Tokyo Olympics  
