Tokyo Olympics: Kazakhstan’s Karimi 14th in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 July 2021, 20:44
TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan was ranked 14th in the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics event at the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the event.

Karimi outperformed all opponents in the Floor event earning 15.033 points for his performance. He scored 13.266 points in Pommel Horse, 12.866 points - Rings, 14.066 points – in Vault, 13.966 points – in Parallel Bars, and 13.333 points – in Horizontal Bar. In total, he earned 82.530 points.

Japanese Daiki Hashimoto swept gold by earning 88.465 points. With 88.065 points, Chinese Ruoteng Xiao took home silver. Bronze went to Russian Nikita Nagornyy with 88.031 points.

So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

