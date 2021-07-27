Tokyo Olympics: Kazakh taekwondo practitioners upset in quarterfinal

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani taekwondo practitioners Cansel Deniz and Ruslan Zhaparov were upset in the quarterfinal of the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Deniz was stunned by British Bianca Walkden 7:17 in Women’s +67kg quarterfinal. As for Zhaparov, he was crashed by South Korean In Kyo Don 2:10 in Men’s +80kg quarterfinal.

Earlier both Deniz and Zhaparov were victorious in their Round 16 bouts against Uzbek Svetlana Osipova and German Alexander Bachmann, accordingly.

Team Kazakhstan already has three bronze medals - one in judo and two in weightlifting - at the Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.



