    Tokyo Olympics: Kazakh karateka starts with victory

    6 August 2021, 15:00

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani karateka Nurkanat Azhikanov defeated Tsuneari Yahiro of Australia in the men’s kumite 75 kg Elimination Round - Pool B at the now-running 2020 Summer Olympic Games. The match ended 6:3, Kazinform reports referring to the official website of the Games.

    Next Azhikanov will meet Noah Bitsch of Germany.

    As earlier reported, karate made its debut appearance at the 2020 Summer Olympics. It is is one of the new sports added to the Olympic program specifically for 2020.

    In total, Kazakhstan pocketed seven bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, two in boxing, one in judo, one in wrestling and one in karate.

    The 2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

