Tokyo Olympics: Kazakh karateka misses out on semifinal

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 August 2021, 16:28
TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani karateka Moldir Zhangbyrbay failed to advance to the Women’s Kumite -55kg semifinal, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Zhangbyrbay was stunned by Japanese Miho Miyahara 2:11 in the Women’s Kumite -55kg Elimination Round – Pool B. The Kazakhstani earned three points after four bouts which wasn’t enough to propel to the semifinal of the event.

Recall that Zhangbyrbay had a 4:4 draw vs Ukrainian Anzhelika Terliuga, lost to Austrian Bettina Plank 3:4 and defeated Egyptian Radwa Sayed 7:2 in the Elimination Round of Pool B.

Kazakhstan’s national Olympic team has already won five bronze medals - two bronze medals in weightlifting, one in judo and two in boxing.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


