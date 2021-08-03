Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Olympic Games

Tokyo Olympics: Kazakh gymnast ends with no medal

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 August 2021, 17:12
Tokyo Olympics: Kazakh gymnast ends with no medal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani gymnast Milad Karimi finished the men’s horizontal bar routine finals at the ongoing 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo without a medal, Kazinform reports referring to the official websites of the Games.

Karimi completed his performance scoring 11.266 and dropped out of the top three prior to the end of the competition. Notably, at the Olympic Games qualifiers he scored 14.766 finishing the second in the men’s horizontal bar routine.

Besides, earlier he ranked 14th in all-round event and 5th in the floor exercises finals.

Recall that Kazakhstan has already secured 3 bronze medals in judo and weightlifting.

The Olympic Games are set to come to end on August 8.

As earlier reported, Kazakh boxer Zakir Safiullin failed to reach the boxing semifinals at the Tokyo Olympic Games.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay