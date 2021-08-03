Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Tokyo Olympics: Kazakh duo out of Artistic Swimming competition

    3 August 2021, 20:48

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Alexandra Nemich and Yekaterina Nemich completed their participation in the Artistic Swimming event at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    The Kazakhstani duo scored 83.86 points for their Free Routine and 83.85 points for their Technical Routine earning 167.1 points in total. They landed the 16th spot which, sadly, was not enough to reach the Artistic Swimming final.

    Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina of Russia scored 195 points in total. Coming in second was the Chinese tandem of Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan. Marta Fiedina and Anastasiya Savchuk of Ukraine were placed third.

    So far, Team Kazakhstan earned three bronze medals at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo – two in weightlifting and one in judo.

    2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in the Japanese capital from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    5 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam