Tokyo Olympics: Kazakh duo out of Artistic Swimming competition

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Alexandra Nemich and Yekaterina Nemich completed their participation in the Artistic Swimming event at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

The Kazakhstani duo scored 83.86 points for their Free Routine and 83.85 points for their Technical Routine earning 167.1 points in total. They landed the 16th spot which, sadly, was not enough to reach the Artistic Swimming final.

Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina of Russia scored 195 points in total. Coming in second was the Chinese tandem of Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan. Marta Fiedina and Anastasiya Savchuk of Ukraine were placed third.

So far, Team Kazakhstan earned three bronze medals at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo – two in weightlifting and one in judo.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in the Japanese capital from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.