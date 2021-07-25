Go to the main site
    Tokyo Olympics: Croatia beats Kazakhstan in water polo

    25 July 2021, 18:25

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national water polo team was upset at the start of the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    The Croatian squad defeated Kazakhstan 23:7 in the Water Polo Preliminary Round Group B at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre in Tokyo.

    Montenegro, Spain, Serbia and Australia are also in Group B. On July 27 the Kazakh side will take on Serbia.

    Following Day 2 of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games Kazakhstan already has two bronze medals in judo and weightlifting.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

