Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Tokyo Olympics: Croatia beats Kazakhstan in water polo

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 July 2021, 18:25
Tokyo Olympics: Croatia beats Kazakhstan in water polo

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national water polo team was upset at the start of the Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

The Croatian squad defeated Kazakhstan 23:7 in the Water Polo Preliminary Round Group B at the Tatsumi Water Polo Centre in Tokyo.

Montenegro, Spain, Serbia and Australia are also in Group B. On July 27 the Kazakh side will take on Serbia.

Following Day 2 of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games Kazakhstan already has two bronze medals in judo and weightlifting.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay