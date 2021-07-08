Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Tokyo Olympic organizers to hold meeting Thursday evening on spectators

    8 July 2021, 18:51

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics said Thursday it will hold a meeting with other organizers of the games later in the day, as they need to discuss a new spectator policy amid a surge in coronavirus infections in the capital, Kyodo reports.

    The meeting of the five organizers, including the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee, will be held after the government decided to put Tokyo again under a state of emergency.

    The Japanese organizers are moving toward staging the Olympics without spectators at venues in and around Tokyo, according to officials familiar with the planning.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus in the world Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    World’s largest indoor Harry Potter theme park opens in Tokyo
    Japanese astronaut Yui scheduled to travel to ISS around 2024
    Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    5 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam