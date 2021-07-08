Tokyo Olympic organizers to hold meeting Thursday evening on spectators

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics said Thursday it will hold a meeting with other organizers of the games later in the day, as they need to discuss a new spectator policy amid a surge in coronavirus infections in the capital, Kyodo reports.

The meeting of the five organizers, including the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee, will be held after the government decided to put Tokyo again under a state of emergency.

The Japanese organizers are moving toward staging the Olympics without spectators at venues in and around Tokyo, according to officials familiar with the planning.