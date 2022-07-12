Go to the main site
    Tokyo logs over 11,500 new COVID cases, highest since March

    12 July 2022, 19:14

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Tokyo on Tuesday reported 11,511 new coronavirus infections, surpassing 10,000 for the first time in four months, the metropolitan government said, Kyodo reports.

    The figure is more than double the 5,302 cases logged on the same day last week, with the seven-day rolling average of new cases at 8,941 per day, up 136.6 percent from the previous week. On Tuesday, Tokyo also confirmed one new death.

    The previous high of 10,221 was set on March 16.

    The coronavirus infections are rising nationally as the southern prefecture of Okinawa also logged Tuesday its highest number of daily cases at 3,436 and four new deaths.

    The new figures come as the head of a government COVID-19 experts panel Shigeru Omi said Monday that Japan «has no doubt entered» a seventh wave of coronavirus infections, likely fueled by the spread of the BA.5 subvariant of the Omicron variant, which is said to be highly transmissible.

    But Omi, who discussed the situation with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, added that «I said that if everyone does what they can do, there is no need at this point to impose movement restrictions.»


    Photo: english.kyodonews.net

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Related news
