Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Tokyo logs over 11,500 new COVID cases, highest since March

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 July 2022, 19:14
Tokyo logs over 11,500 new COVID cases, highest since March

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Tokyo on Tuesday reported 11,511 new coronavirus infections, surpassing 10,000 for the first time in four months, the metropolitan government said, Kyodo reports.

The figure is more than double the 5,302 cases logged on the same day last week, with the seven-day rolling average of new cases at 8,941 per day, up 136.6 percent from the previous week. On Tuesday, Tokyo also confirmed one new death.

The previous high of 10,221 was set on March 16.

The coronavirus infections are rising nationally as the southern prefecture of Okinawa also logged Tuesday its highest number of daily cases at 3,436 and four new deaths.

The new figures come as the head of a government COVID-19 experts panel Shigeru Omi said Monday that Japan «has no doubt entered» a seventh wave of coronavirus infections, likely fueled by the spread of the BA.5 subvariant of the Omicron variant, which is said to be highly transmissible.

But Omi, who discussed the situation with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, added that «I said that if everyone does what they can do, there is no need at this point to impose movement restrictions.»


Photo: english.kyodonews.net

World News   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'