    Tokyo hosts presentation of Abai’s works

    13 October 2020, 10:27

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan held a book presentation event in Tokyo dedicated to the works of Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai, Kazinform reports.

    IDN-InDepthNews Bureau Chief in Asia-Pacific Katsuhiro Asagiri shared the photos and video clips from the book presentation in the capital of Japan on his Facebook account.

    The guests of the event had a chance not only to familiarize with the works of Abai, but also to listen to his poems turns into songs performed in Kazakh and Japanese.





    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Culture Kazakhstan and Japan Abai 175 Years
