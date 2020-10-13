Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokyo hosts presentation of Abai’s works

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 October 2020, 10:27
TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan held a book presentation event in Tokyo dedicated to the works of Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai, Kazinform reports.

IDN-InDepthNews Bureau Chief in Asia-Pacific Katsuhiro Asagiri shared the photos and video clips from the book presentation in the capital of Japan on his Facebook account.

The guests of the event had a chance not only to familiarize with the works of Abai, but also to listen to his poems turns into songs performed in Kazakh and Japanese.

