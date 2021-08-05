Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Kazakhstani boxer Bibossinov settles for bronze

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan has won a boxing bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Bibossinov lost to Galal Yafai of Great Britain 2-3 in the Men’s Fly 48-52kg Semifinal 2, thus taking home bronze. The Kazakhstani suffered a knockdown during the fight.

The boxer added the fifth bronze medal to Kazakhstan’s tally at the Tokyo Olympics.

So far, the country has won two bronze medals in weightlifting, one in judo and two in boxing.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.



