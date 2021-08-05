Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Kazakhstani boxer Bibossinov settles for bronze

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 August 2021, 12:21
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Kazakhstani boxer Bibossinov settles for bronze

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan has won a boxing bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

Bibossinov lost to Galal Yafai of Great Britain 2-3 in the Men’s Fly 48-52kg Semifinal 2, thus taking home bronze. The Kazakhstani suffered a knockdown during the fight.

The boxer added the fifth bronze medal to Kazakhstan’s tally at the Tokyo Olympics.

So far, the country has won two bronze medals in weightlifting, one in judo and two in boxing.

2020 Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy