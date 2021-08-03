Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tokyo 2020: Kazakhstani Saken Bibossinov advances to boxing semifinals

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 August 2021, 15:51
Tokyo 2020: Kazakhstani Saken Bibossinov advances to boxing semifinals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Saken Bibossinov advanced to the men’s flyweight 52-kg boxing semifinals at the now-running Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, the official site of the Games reads.

Bibossinov defeated Spain’s Gabriel Escobar Mascuñano 3-2.

Notably, the Kazakh boxer beat bronze medalist of the AIBA World Boxing Championships Billal Bennama of France 5:0 in the 1/8 finals bout.

To get into the finals Bibossinov will face Great Britain's Galal Yafai.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan already three two bronze medals in judo and weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


