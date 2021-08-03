Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Tokyo 2020: Kazakh Turssynov lost in Greco-Roman Wrestling 1/8 Finals

Автор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 August 2021, 10:41
Tokyo 2020: Kazakh Turssynov lost in Greco-Roman Wrestling 1/8 Finals

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Nursultan Turssynov lost in the Men's Greco-Roman Wrestling 87 kg 1/8 Finals at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan to German Denis Kudla, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

The bout ended 4:1 in favour of Kudla. Though if Kudla reaches the finals Kazakhstani wrestler will have a chance to vie for a medal in the consolation round.

Recall that Kazakhstan already won three bronze medals in judo and weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay