16 September 2022, 20:10

Tokayev wraps up working visit to Samarkand

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Uzbek Prime Minister saw off Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as the latter completed his working visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Tokayev arrived in Samarkand yesterday for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Kazakh Head of State had a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Photo: t.me/bort_01
















