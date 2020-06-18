Tokayev wishes speediest recovery to Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has wished a prompt recovery to Nursultan Nazarbayev, who tested positive for COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh President tweeted that he is saddened by the news about the First President-Elbasy who has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Tokayev's post reads he [editor's remark: Nursultan Nazarbayev] is a man of spirit, his whole life is associated with overcoming [hardships]. President Tokayev expressed confidence he [Nazarbayev] will succeed in overcoming [the virus].

Earlier Kazinform reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev had tested positive for COVID-19, now he is in self-isolation.

Recall, on June 14 Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov confirmed that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Others self-isolating include Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov as well as Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov and Ecology Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev.