Tokayev wishes speediest recovery to Nazarbayev

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 June 2020, 14:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has wished a prompt recovery to Nursultan Nazarbayev, who tested positive for COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh President tweeted that he is saddened by the news about the First President-Elbasy who has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

Tokayev's post reads he [editor's remark: Nursultan Nazarbayev] is a man of spirit, his whole life is associated with overcoming [hardships]. President Tokayev expressed confidence he [Nazarbayev] will succeed in overcoming [the virus].

Earlier Kazinform reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev had tested positive for COVID-19, now he is in self-isolation.

Recall, on June 14 Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov confirmed that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Others self-isolating include Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov as well as Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov and Ecology Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev.


Coronavirus   President of Kazakhstan    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
