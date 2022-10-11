11 October 2022, 19:38

Tokayev welcomes Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who arrived in Kazakhstan for a state visit, at the airport in Astana, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh President.

As part of the visit, high-level bilateral talks and signing of a number of key documents are expected tomorrow. The Qatari Amir is also to join the 6th CICA Summit on October 13.

Photo: t.me/bort_01