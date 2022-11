Tokayev welcomes Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov at Akorda

27 October 2022, 16:00

27 October 2022, 16:00

Tokayev welcomes Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov at Akorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov at the Akorda Presidential Residence, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh President.

Фото: t.me/bort_01