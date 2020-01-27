Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Tokayev visits Wahat Al Karama war memorial in Abu Dhabi

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 January 2020, 22:12
Tokayev visits Wahat Al Karama war memorial in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - As part of the official visit to the United Arab Emirates, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Wahat Al Karama - war memorial and monument, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev toured the memorial, which is also known by its English translation Oasis of Dignity. President paid tribute to the victims and laid wreaths. This memorial was erected in honor of soldiers, law enforcement officers, diplomats, and UAE citizens who gave their lives in the name of their country since 1971.

photo


President Tokayev made an entry in the Book of Honorable Guests. «The memorial dedicated to the heroes who showed their courage during critical trials is intended to convey the value of peaceful life to future generations. I bow my head in memory of the outstanding sons of your people, who performed their sacred duty with honor, protecting the interests of the Motherland. I wish prosperity to the fraternal people of the Emirates,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan and the UAE   Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln