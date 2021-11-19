Tokayev visits school-gymnasium №25 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – During his working trip to Almaty, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to school-gymnasium №25 named after Ilyas Yessenberlin which he finished back in 1970, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State familiarized with modernly equipped class rooms, an assembly hall and a library.

In addition, the President became acquainted with the exposition of the school's museum which showcases various archive documents about its past, biographies and photographs of its graduates.

The Head of State left a note in the distinguished visitors' book.



