Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 May 2023, 23:27
TOLSTIKOVO. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Russia, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in a ceremony of laying flowers to the Rzhev Memorial to the Soviet Soldier in Tver region, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

Accompanied by the Guard of Honour, the President laid a wreath to the Memorial and observed a minute of silence in honor of the fallen soldiers.

The monument features a bronze 25-metre statue of a soldier standing on a 10-metre mound. The names of the Fatherland defenders are engraved on the steel plates.

The Battle of Rzhev became one of the bloodiest battles, during which the total losses of the Soviet Army made 1 million 300 thousand people, with the consideration of those missing and wounded.

President of Kazakhstan    Russia    Kazakhstan   Victory Day  
