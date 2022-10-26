Tokayev visits republican campaign headquarters
26 October 2022, 13:10
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today his electorate at the republican campaign office, Kazinform reports.
A total of 227 public reception offices of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have been opened countrywide for now.
More than 100 requests have been submitted to the public reception offices on the first day of their operation.
