Qazaq TV
26 October 2022, 13:10
26 October 2022, 13:10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today his electorate at the republican campaign office, Kazinform reports.

A total of 227 public reception offices of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have been opened countrywide for now.

More than 100 requests have been submitted to the public reception offices on the first day of their operation.


